Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Major Shareholder Ice Mountain Llc Sells 36,938 Shares

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,124,392.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,682,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,904,218.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ice Mountain Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 687 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $21,468.75.

On Friday, May 24th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,484,160.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36.

On Monday, April 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $7,996,607.28.

On Friday, April 19th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 43,690 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $1,395,021.70.

On Monday, April 15th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 103,768 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $3,316,425.28.

On Thursday, April 11th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $39,380.60.

On Monday, April 8th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,597,983.96.

On Friday, April 5th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $1,614,534.96.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 934,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

