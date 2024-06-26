11,705 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 77,938 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.6 %

ET traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 6,296,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,898,791. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

