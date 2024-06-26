1,960 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,183. The stock has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

