19,850 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 209.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NRG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.27. 2,951,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,724. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

