2,427 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,684,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

