3,202 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,536 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,168.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after buying an additional 549,277 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,784,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,237.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 178,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,019,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $72.48. The company had a trading volume of 213,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

