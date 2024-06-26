4,818 Shares in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,562,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 206,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 207,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 67,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,497. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.