51,545 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Purchased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 51,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after buying an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NU by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after buying an additional 40,584,189 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 63,021,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,973,000 after buying an additional 7,886,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

NU stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,892,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,790,963. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.