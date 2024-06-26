627 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after acquiring an additional 184,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,479,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,517,000 after acquiring an additional 159,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,466,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,635 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.87. 821,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,375. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

