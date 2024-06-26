Aaron’s (AAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Aaron’s (NYSE: AAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/19/2024 – Aaron’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/18/2024 – Aaron’s had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Aaron’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $10.10. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Aaron’s had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $8.00 to $10.10. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Aaron’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Aaron’s is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Aaron’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2024 – Aaron’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/16/2024 – Aaron’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2024 – Aaron’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2024 – Aaron’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 379,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,989. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $304.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -63.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Aaron’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,000,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 25.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 18.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aaron’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 407,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 55,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

