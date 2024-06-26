Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Gap Down to $307.17

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $307.17, but opened at $299.92. Accenture shares last traded at $302.87, with a volume of 601,258 shares trading hands.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.89 and a 200 day moving average of $336.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Accenture by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

