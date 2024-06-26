ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) & PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Head-To-Head Analysis

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) and PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and PDD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -15.28% -13.50% -6.50% PDD 26.93% 45.04% 24.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ACV Auctions and PDD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 10 0 2.83 PDD 0 0 9 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.71%. PDD has a consensus price target of $188.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.52%. Given PDD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDD is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

This table compares ACV Auctions and PDD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $481.23 million 6.13 -$75.26 million ($0.48) -37.21 PDD $34.88 billion 5.52 $8.45 billion $7.55 18.54

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDD has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of PDD shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PDD beats ACV Auctions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle. It also provides remarketing centers, which offers value-added services, such as vehicle reconditioning and storage for dealers and commercial partners. In addition, the company offers data services, including True360 report, which provides cosmetic and structural vehicle assessments integrated into vehicle history reports for dealer to make wholesale and retail transaction decisions on and off the marketplace; ACV market report provides transaction data and condition reports for comparable used vehicles, including pricing data from third-party sources and allows dealers to determine pricing and valuation strategies for used vehicles; and ACV MAX inventory management software enables dealers to manage their inventory and set pricing while turning vehicles. Further, it provides data and technology through inspection, such as condition reports, virtual lift solutions, apex device, and vehicle intelligence platform; and marketplace enablement, comprising MyACV application, private marketplaces, operations automation, live appraisals, and programmatic buying service. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.