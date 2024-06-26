Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 0.1%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $529.33 and last traded at $533.03. Approximately 518,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,556,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $533.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

