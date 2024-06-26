aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $266.18 million and $17.47 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,164,456 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

