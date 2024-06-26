AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.18-3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.48 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.20.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.1 %

About AeroVironment

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.96. The company had a trading volume of 635,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,258. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.46.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

