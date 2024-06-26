AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.180-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.0 million-$820.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.5 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. BTIG Research began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.81. The stock had a trading volume of 784,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,465. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.24 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

