AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

AHL Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 5.4% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 302,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,315. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

