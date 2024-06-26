Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $120.34

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $120.34 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

