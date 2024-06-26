Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3925 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of APTL remained flat at $55.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. Alaska Power & Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services.

