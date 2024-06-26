Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3925 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Alaska Power & Telephone Price Performance
Shares of APTL remained flat at $55.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. Alaska Power & Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.
Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile
