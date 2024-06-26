Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18,097 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. 2,493,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

