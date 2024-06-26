Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE:ALX opened at $218.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.79. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $237.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 86.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

