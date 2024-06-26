Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.46

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 68631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 198,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.