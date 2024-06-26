Altus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 12.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $23,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 270,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 74,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 339,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 900,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

