AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 5,100,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 37,716,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $12,605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 645,541 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 935.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 735,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $2,842,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

