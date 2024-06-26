AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 4,013,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 37,366,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

