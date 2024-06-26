Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.31. 3,427,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,875. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

