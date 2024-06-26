Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 92.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 256,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 29,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $319.31. 3,427,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.52. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

