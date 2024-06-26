Analysts Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT at $74.20

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DIOD opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.40. Diodes has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diodes will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
