Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bread Financial (BFH)

Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/20/2024 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Bread Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

6/20/2024 – Bread Financial was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

6/17/2024 – Bread Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Bread Financial is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Bread Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

5/1/2024 – Bread Financial was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 618,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

Get Bread Financial Holdings Inc alerts:

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.08 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.