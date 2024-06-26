Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bread Financial (BFH)

Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 6/20/2024 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 6/20/2024 – Bread Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
  • 6/20/2024 – Bread Financial was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.
  • 6/17/2024 – Bread Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/7/2024 – Bread Financial is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/2/2024 – Bread Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.
  • 5/1/2024 – Bread Financial was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 618,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.08 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

