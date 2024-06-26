Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.0 %
TSE:AND traded down C$0.39 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,449. The company has a market cap of C$742.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.48. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.43 and a 12-month high of C$45.67.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Equities analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
