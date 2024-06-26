Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:AND traded down C$0.39 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,449. The company has a market cap of C$742.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.48. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.43 and a 12-month high of C$45.67.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Equities analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

AND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

