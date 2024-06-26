Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.01 million for the quarter.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

