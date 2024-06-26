Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,900,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 981,531 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $8.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million.
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
