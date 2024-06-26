Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,900,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 981,531 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $8.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,577,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,620.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 174,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 21,949 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

