Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.48. Applied Digital shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 3,579,324 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $961.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 4.38.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

