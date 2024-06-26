Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Up 8.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Monday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 1,119,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,948,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
APLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $868.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 4.38.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
