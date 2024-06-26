Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.27. 4,777,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.