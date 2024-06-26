Arbitrum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163.38 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $163.38 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,231,588,116 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.81829776 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 941 active market(s) with $190,262,979.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

