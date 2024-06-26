Ardor Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.85 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $65.26 million and $9.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00042944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

