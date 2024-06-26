Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider David B. Kaplan Sells 125,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ARES traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $90.49 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

