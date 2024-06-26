ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.08% of Everi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 648,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $5,781,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $6,051,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 275,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $667.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Everi’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

