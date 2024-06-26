ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.0 %

EPC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. 73,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

