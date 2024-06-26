ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063,881 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 6.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $205,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. HSBC cut their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 465,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,959. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

