ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,442 shares during the period. SLM makes up about 0.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,108,000. Boston Partners grew its position in SLM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,557 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,756,000 after purchasing an additional 622,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 267,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

