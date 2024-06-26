ARGA Investment Management LP Has $55.39 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,439 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $55,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,799,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,008,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on C. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

