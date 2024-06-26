ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 15,776 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.10% of PVH worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Down 1.7 %

PVH stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

