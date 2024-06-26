argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $500.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.53.

argenx stock opened at $451.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.48. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -79.78 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of argenx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

