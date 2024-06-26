argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $607.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $535.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.53.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on argenx

argenx Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $451.55 on Monday. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -79.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.48.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that argenx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.