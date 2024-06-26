Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $212.58. 4,649,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,391,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

