Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $138.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,514,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,123. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.32. The company has a market cap of $380.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

