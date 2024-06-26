Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Sells $3,124,800.00 in Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AGO opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

