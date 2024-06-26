Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 320,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 377,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Aston Bay Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

